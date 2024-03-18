(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc., one of the more bearish brokers on Polish clothes retailer LPP SA, says the sharp drop stoked by activist short-seller Hindenburg Research has created a buying opportunity.

The bank raised its recommendation to buy from hold, helping the stock rebound following a 36% drop on Friday, which wiped out $3 billion in market value. Before the move, Citi was one of just three brokers that didn’t have an accumulate rating from the 17 analysts covering the stock.

Hindenburg said in a report that the company’s withdrawal from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine two years ago was a “sham.” Regardless of that, the current share price “represents attractive value based on broader business fundamentals,” Citi analyst Rafal Wiatr said in a note.

LPP reiterated during a call with analysts and journalists on Monday that it doesn’t have any operations in Russia and that it was open to hiring additional auditors to back up its statement. To help revive demand, the company said it’s considering a share buyback.

Shares in LPP jumped 26% as of 11:48 a.m. in Warsaw, reducing its losses since the short-seller’s report was published to about 18%.

Stinging Claims

Hindenburg’s claims particularly sting LPP because the company has leading ESG scores among companies listed in Warsaw, raising concern over its transparency and reputation. Strong public pressure pushed Polish firms to retreat quickly from Russia following the start of war in Ukraine, with local shoppers boycotting brands which failed to do so.

The short-seller dispatched “secret shoppers” to stores in Moscow and St. Petersburg which it said sold “identical” clothes to LPP’s. The Polish company said during its call that it will terminate sales to agents that import clothes to Russia — based on a temporary clause in its divestment agreement — in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year ending in January 2025.

Trigon Dom Maklerski, which also has a buy recommendation on LPP, said that Friday’s decline went too far. The fashion retailer trades at a 35% to 45% discount compared with peers such as Inditex SA, Hennes & Mauritz AB and Next plc, while the short-seller’s report may translate into a 15% reduction in LPP’s fundamentals, analyst Grzegorz Kujawski said in a note.

The broker said that LPP remains the “perfect proxy” for the expected rebound of consumer sentiment across eastern Europe.

--With assistance from James Cone, Maciej Martewicz and Piotr Bujnicki.

