The bank has sued 10 asset managers for lenders of the cosmetics company to get the money back. Acting as administrative agent on the Revlon loan and paying out of its own pocket, Citibank wired a total of $900 million while trying to make a far smaller interest payment. It recouped $390 million and sued to get the rest back.

The asset managers claim that because the Aug. 11 wire transfers were effectively a full paydown of their clients’ Revlon debt, they treated the payment as such and are entitled to keep it.

During closing arguments on Wednesday, lawyers for the bank told U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman that the investment firms did nothing to apply the transfers to their Revlon debt once the money landed in their accounts, took active steps to stop the payments from being booked and are still calculating fees and interest as if the loans have not been satisfied.

“None of them did anything to apply the funds,” Christopher Houpt, an attorney for Citibank, said. “They didn’t book it to their own accounts. They told others not to book the money, to put it in a suspense account.”

Adam Abensohn, a lawyer for the firms, said the final settling of the accounts at the end of the day is “mere bookkeeping” and that they considered the loans paid off when they received the money.

“There were various administrators and trustees that in fact did apply the money,” Abensohn argued. “If one were trying to do a catalog of which ones did and which ones didn’t, it wouldn’t be a simple task. In the wake of this transaction, there is zero balance across every single term loan.”

He said “the obligation that exists on Citi is for something to happen at the moment of transfer that makes it utterly apparent it’s a mistake.”

