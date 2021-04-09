Citi Says It Knows of Another Bank Making Big Payment Error

(Bloomberg) -- A lawyer for Citigroup Inc. told a federal judge on Friday that Citi was aware of another big bank that recently made an even larger payment error than its own $900 million transfer to Revlon Inc. lenders.

The lawyer, Neal Katyal, dropped the bombshell at a hearing in which the bank is urging the judge to extend a freeze on more than half a billion dollars it accidentally wired asset managers for the Revlon creditors last summer.

He didn’t identify the bank.

The asset managers -- which include Brigade Capital Management, HPS Investment Partners and Symphony Asset Management -- have asked the judge to lift his injunction on the money, saying they received exactly what they were owed and should be free to use the cash as they wish.

The bank sued 10 asset managers for the Revlon lenders last summer to force them to return $504 million it had mistakenly wired them, an epic back office blunder that led to a closely watched trial. U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman froze the funds while the dispute played out. Then, in a surprise decision in February, Furman ruled for the money managers, finding they shouldn’t have been expected to know the wire transfers were an error. Citibank appealed his ruling.

