(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. acknowledged that one of its trading desks was behind a flash crash in Europe, which sent shares across the continent tumbling after a sudden 8% decline in Swedish stocks.

“This morning one of our traders made an error when inputting a transaction,” the New York-based bank said in an emailed statement. “Within minutes, we identified the error and corrected it.”

