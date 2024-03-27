(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. offered convertible bond investors a chance to get exposure to fashion and fine wine conglomerate LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE with an unusual exchangeable note.

The bank marketed up to €400 million ($433 million) of guaranteed cash-settled exchangeable bonds due April 2029 referable to LVMH ordinary shares, with the final issue size set at €380 million. Under the arrangement, investors don’t actually receive LVMH stock but instead the cash equivalent. The notes carry a 1% coupon and the exchange price was to be set at a 25% premium over the reference share price, according to a statement.

The sale comes after fellow investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co. attempted a similar transaction last week but decided not to go ahead with it, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.

Exchangeable bonds of this nature are relatively rare in European markets and effectively are a means for banks to sell an upside call on a stock in the publicly syndicated market.

Investment banks typically issue such bonds linked to large, well known stocks such as LVMH, Sanofi and Microsoft Corp. They fill the gap when there is a quiet period for new convertible bonds.

Citi itself issued such a bond last year linked to fashion brand L’Oreal SA, while Barclays Plc sold notes linked to German automaker Daimler in 2022. JPMorgan already has a note linked to LVMH shares in circulation, bonds that come due in June this year.

Citi’s offer was expected to price later on Wednesday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.