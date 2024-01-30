(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. ended its long-standing relationship with Joe Lewis last year soon after the British billionaire was charged with insider trading in the US.

The Wall Street giant cut business ties with the Tavistock Group founder after he was charged in July for passing inside corporate information to his private pilots and girlfriend, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public.

Lewis, 86, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to three counts of securities fraud, including conspiracy, at a hearing in federal court in Manhattan and is due to appear next in early April.

Citigroup’s decision illustrates the difficulties the Bahamas-based investor faces doing business in the US, where his investments include a Florida golf club and a five-star hotel in Atlanta. As part of the plea deal reached with prosecutors, Lewis, and any company under his ownership, must relinquish control of board seats in any publicly traded company in the US.

Representatives for Citigroup and Lewis, who has a net worth of about $7.6 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, declined to comment.

The New York-based bank and Lewis forged strong business ties as his fortune expanded through Tavistock Group, which has investments ranging from sports clubs to private lenders to restaurant chains.

Citigroup helped Lewis build a major stake in UK gambling business Ladbrokes in 2008, while at least one executive from the lender went on to work for Tavistock Group. Additionally, Peter Charrington, Citi’s former global head of private banking, is now a senior partner at a business co-founded by Lewis that operates private clubs and luxury resorts.

The bank was also a sponsor of the Tavistock Cup, a decade-long charitable golf event that ran through 2013 and featured pros like Tiger Woods.

Dozen Counts

Lewis became the most well-known figure to be prosecuted for insider trading in the US last year, charged with more than a dozen counts that could have resulted in a prison sentence as long as 45 years.

The Bahamas-based investor’s guilty plea is likely to reduce any possible sentence but still taints an otherwise remarkable rise from London’s East End to one of the world’s richest people. Lewis’ investment company, Broad Bay, also pleaded guilty last week to securities fraud and agreed to pay a $50 million fine.

The insider-trading case against Lewis has also drawn attention to his relationship with HSBC Holdings Plc, which held accounts for the billionaire’s investments in Mirati Therapeutics Inc., one of several publicly traded companies at the center of the charges.

Lewis concealed the full extent of his ownership in the cancer-drug maker, according to prosecutors, causing the British bank to receive false statements when it asked about the shareholding. HSBC also previously helped to fund Ultimate Finance, a lending business within Tavistock Group.

A spokesman for London-based HSBC declined to comment.

