(Bloomberg) -- European stocks are poised to hit a record high in 2024 as interest rates start to come down and company earnings turn out better than expected, according to a Citigroup Inc. strategist.

“European equities tend to re-rate during central bank cutting cycles,” Beata Manthey wrote in a note. At the same time, European stocks will probably avoid an earnings recession, despite macroeconomic weakness, while the market is more pessimistic about profits, she said.

Manthey — who has been optimistic on Europe for most of the year while stocks rallied — sees the Stoxx 600 Index ending 2024 at 510 index points — implying 7.6% upside from Monday’s close. That would be an all-time peak and is tied with Deutsche Bank AG for the most optimistic outlook on the benchmark for next year among firms tracked by Bloomberg.

Manthey sees European earnings rising 3% next year, which she says is more optimistic than the market pricing in an earnings contraction. The Citi strategist also said China’s fiscal policy should be more expansionary which will be a key theme for Europe next year as it’s more exposed to the Asian country than other developed-market peers.

European stocks have gained about 12% this year after slumping in 2022, amid optimism that interest rates have peaked. That said, Stoxx 600 is still underperforming the S&P 500, which gained 20% in 2023 as the American economy held up better than Europe’s. All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank when they announce their latest rate decisions later this week.

Manthey said she would buy dips, as advised by Citi’s Bear Market Checklist, but not chase any rallies. Her sector strategy has a tilt toward cyclical and growth stocks with an overweight position on technology and basic resources amid improving macroeconomics. She also raised health care stocks to overweight while downgrading automakers to underweight and industrials to neutral.

The European gauge is expected to end the year at 474 points, according to the average target in a Bloomberg survey of 16 strategists. The range is wide — from Manthey’s 510 points at the top to a 410 target from UBS Group AG at the bottom.

