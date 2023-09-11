(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. has named new co-heads of its banking, capital markets and advisory division for continental Europe.

Linos Lekkas and Patrick Frowein will also represent the BCMA division as members of Citigroup’s Europe leadership team, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. A spokesperson for Citigroup confirmed the contents of the memo.

The BCMA division’s continental Europe operations cover the Benelux, Nordic and Iberian regions, as well as Greece, Poland, Ukraine and German-speaking countries, among others. The cluster accounts for around half of the investment banking fee wallet in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Citigroup ranks sixth as an adviser to companies on deals across EMEA this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The bank has been boosting its advisory ranks in Europe over the last 12 months with hires from the likes of Credit Suisse and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lekkas is a vice chairman of the BCMA business in EMEA, having joined Citigroup in 2011. Frowein joined the US bank in the same role from Deutsche Bank AG last year.

