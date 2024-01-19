(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. told private bankers serving Chinese clients not to discuss the yuan or hedging the currency risk when making trips to the mainland, according to people familiar with the matter, underscoring growing sensitivity in onshore dealings.

The US lender, which doesn’t have a private bank unit in mainland China, primarily serves its rich clients from offshore wealth hubs in Hong Kong or Singapore. Relationship managers who travel to China typically can’t discuss investments or solicit business though they can meet with clients to build relationships.

The bank has a set of rules related to offshore banking, and in its latest refreshed guidelines in December specifically warned relationship managers against soliciting yuan-related investment ideas, the people said, asking not to be identified talking about an internal matter. It updates its offshore banking rules from time to time, the people said.

A spokeswoman for the bank declined to comment.

The guidance comes as China’s growth has disappointed and the nation has been battling a prolonged property slump. A rout in stocks has made China one of the world’s worst-performing major market in the new year, and the yuan has dropped about 6% in the past 12 months. At the same time, Chinese investors have been piling into ETFs in Japan.

Last month, Moody’s Investors Service cut its outlook for Chinese sovereign bonds to negative, underscoring deepening global concerns about the level of debt in the world’s second-largest economy.

There has been heightened caution among global banks as they try to navigate geopolitical tension between China and the US. Being negative or the perception of being negative in China can attract backlash onshore.

Last year, a bearish research report on Chinese banks by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. drew criticism from a major lender and state media. The year before, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s description of Chinese internet companies as being “uninvestable,” resulted in the bank losing a role as an underwriter in a stock offering for a Chinese tech company.

