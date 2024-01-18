(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s Marcus Satha, who turned the firm’s short-term interest rate trading desk into an industry leader, is planning to depart for a role in the children’s book charity he founded.

Satha, a 20-year veteran of Citigroup, first joined the Wall Street giant in Australia before moving to London in 2012, according to a memo to staff seen by Bloomberg. He was named head of the short-term interest rate trading division for Europe, the Middle East and Africa in 2016 before being elevated to global head of the division one year later, the memo said.

He “led the STIRT team to achieve record revenues, ranking No. 1 across the market,” Flavio Figueiredo, who leads Citigroup’s currency trading division, said in the memo.

Satha is planning to take a more active role at Inclusive Books for Children, a charity he founded in 2022 that says it helps “source expertly reviewed, high-quality books for children that reflect the diverse world in which they live.” The nonprofit is a “vast, virtual ‘bookcase,’ showcasing inclusive books for different ages,” according to its website.

The charity is hoping to combat the fact that the proportion of children’s books published featuring animal or non-human characters is far greater than books starring ethnic-minority main characters, according to its website. The philanthropy provides curated lists of books, though it said it currently chooses not to focus on books that are focused on the marginalized aspects of characters’ identities.

“Stories are powerful tools that allow us to relate,” Satha said in an emailed statement. “We all want the children in our lives to be able to access the power of stories, and how they open the imagination and inspire creativity.”

During his time at Citigroup, Satha created initiatives focused on diversity, equity and inclusion within the trading division, the memo said.

