Citi Traders Snag Biggest Share of Top Promotions After Banner Year
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. named 52 people in its trading unit to the role of managing director, after revenue from the business surged this year on volatile markets.
In all, the Wall Street giant promoted 331 people to the rank, according to a memo to employees Tuesday. This year’s class was one of the largest and most diverse ever for Citigroup: Women make up a third of the total, and 37% of those in the US identify as racially or ethnically diverse.
“This is an incredible achievement,” Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said in the memo. “Many have not taken the easy path. These individuals are culture carriers, continuously breaking down silos. In this year alone, they’ve gone above and beyond for our clients and colleagues amid many different challenges.”
The firm’s traders took home most of the promotions. The division is on track to post $18.9 billion in revenue for the year, according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. That would be the second-best performance since 2009, the data show.
Across Wall Street, many banks spend the final months of the year readying the list of employees who will get the coveted managing director title, which typically comes with higher pay and more prestige.
Citigroup is in the midst of a years-long push to improve the diversity of its ranks. The New York-based company said in September it’s seeking to improve the representation of women in the assistant vice president to managing director levels to 43.5%, an increase from an earlier 40% goal it said it surpassed earlier this year.
More than half of Citigroup’s newest managing directors are based in North America, while 28% are based in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The firm’s banking, capital-markets and advisory unit promoted 34 employees to the rank, while the global wealth division advanced 31.
Citigroup has been investing in improving its underlying technology and beefing up risk management as part of its efforts to satisfy a pair of consent orders it entered into with regulators in 2020. The firm promoted 29 staffers in risk management to managing director, while 11 internal audit staffers also made the cut.
The 331 new managing directors are:
Hasan Abdel-Hafiz, EO&T
Karl Abdelnour, Global Markets
Sunil Abraham, BCMA
Ram Acharya, APAC LF
Francisco Tomas Acosta Alvarez, Mexico LF
Ken Aina, Global Markets
Ali Akram, BCMA
Raul Aldrey, PBWM Technology
Claudio Alfasso, BCMA
Belinda Aliu, Internal Audit
Sara Angrist, TTS
Aziz Anwar, ICM
Krishen Appasawmy, CAO
Luis Aragon, BCMA
Ian Armstrong, BCMA
Pam Armstrong, CAO
Alexander Aronov, ICRM
Roger Ashworth, Global Markets
Luis Asturizaga, ICG CAO
Amit Babbar, Risk Management
David Bailey, Global Markets
Jaiganesh Balasubramanian, ICG Technology
Michele Balco, PBWM Technology
Sumit Banerjee, Risk Management
Fabio Barbera, BCMA
Michael Barry, Internal Audit
Jayeeta Basu, Internal Audit
Mohit Baweja, TTS
Noraily Bello, TTS
Jose Alberto Benamor, Citi Commercial Bank
Kamal Benkabbou, Global Markets
Sapha Benkreira, Global Markets
Blake Best, BCMA
Atle Birkeland, Global Markets
Magnus Blix, Risk Management
John Booth, Global Markets
Larry Brignati, Human Resources
Emre Bulbul, Risk Management
Jonathan Burke, ICRM
Robert Bush, US Personal Banking
Margo Campbell, Global Markets
Jenaz Canteenwala, Regional Management
Richard Cea, Citi Global Wealth
Nilanjan Chakraborty, Risk Management
Shatadru Chakraborty, India LF
Rajarshi Chakraborty, Regional Management
Caroline Chan, Securities Services
Tina Cheng, Citi Global Wealth
Vivian Cheng, TTS
Amit Chhawchharia, Global Markets
Rosario Chiarenza, ICG CAO
Yaseen Choudhury, BCMA
Lorcan Cleary, Global Markets
Tim Colangelo, EO&T
Ingrid Collazo, Securities Services
Caio Cesar Correa, Risk Management
Scott Coulson, BCMA
Sarah Courtney, Citi Global Wealth
Trish Culberson, US Personal Banking
Douglas Cypel, Global Markets
Brian Daoust, Global Markets
Gareth David, Internal Audit
John Davis, TTS
Svetlana Davnis, Legal
Fleur de Koning, CAO
Bill De Pietto, PBWM Technology
Prashan De Silva, ICG Technology
Robyn Delfierro, Citi Global Wealth
Sharmila Deonarine, EO&T
Mike Dickson, Financing and Securitization
Nicholas Diieso, Risk Management
Ivo Dimitrov, Global Markets
Christine Discola, Human Resources
Kelly Dolan Saverino, CAO
Marius Dorner, BCMA
Stephanie Dubray, Global Markets
Art Durdag, ICM
Ryan Eckert, Global Markets
Jennifer Edmonds, BCMA
Chris Edwards, Global Markets
Frank Edwards, ICRM
Omar ElDuraie, BCMA
Enrique Elias Calles Cantu, Mexico LF
Thomas Ellerton, Global Markets
Sergio Ems, Internal Audit
Boris Espinoza, Citi Global Wealth
Stephen Eustace, Risk Management
Josie Evans, Global Markets
Arianna Faucetta, Citi Global Wealth
Maria Soledad Fernandez Unanue, ICG Operations
Joe Fiore, EO&T
Audra Fleming, Human Resources
Nancy Flint, ICG Research
Juan Diego Forero, Risk Management
Peter Fox, Human Resources
Pedro Freixas Rodriguez, Mexico LF
John Frezoulis, Risk Management
Maria Celia Garcia Alvarez, Mexico LF
Jon Gezotis, Securities Services
Anoop Ghai, CCO & Citi Global Wealth
Rima Ghose, TTS
Dominic Giannangeli, US Personal Banking
Lisa Giordanella, US Personal Banking
Ingrid Giordano, Human Resources
Patricia Giraldo, ICRM
James Goldberg, Financing and Securitization
Bonnie Goldblatt, ICRM
Gordon Grant, ICG Operations
Malu Gregorio, Securities Services
James Grimes, Citi Global Wealth
Jack Groom, BCMA
Mayank Gupta, TTS
Julio Gurdian, Legal
Luke Hadzima, Citi Global Wealth
Bassel Hamzeh, Citi Global Wealth
Amit Harchandani, Global Markets
Sebastian Haurigot, TTS
Jaime Healy-Waters, ICG Operations
Robert Hearn, Citi Global Wealth
Rachelle Herman, Global Markets
Kimberly Hitter, ICRM
Brian Horgan, ICG Operations
Andy Howarth, Global Markets
Allan Hu, BCMA
Christopher Hurley, Citi Global Wealth
Dwayne Isaac, Citi Global Wealth
Ilan Jacobs, ESPA
Payal Jain, ICG Technology
Rishi Jalan, BCMA
Niral Jhaveri, ICG Technology
Liz John, TTS
Richard Jones, BCMA
Chloe Jones, BCMA
Jason Jun, BCMA
Antonio Junqueira, Global Markets
Shiv Kak, BCMA
Ali Karshan, Legal
Kristjan Kasikov, Global Markets
Carmen Kelleher, BCMA
Sarah Kerner, Legal
Kelly King, US Personal Banking
Mike King, TTS
Lisa Jayne Klaver, Citi Global Wealth
Jawad Koradia, Global Markets
Helmut Kornberg, ICG Operations
Donald Krapp, Risk Management
Barry Krinsky, Financing and Securitization
Justyna Kroplewska, Human Resources
David Krueggeler, Risk Management
Sebastian Kucharek, TTS
Howard Kuhn, TTS
Pedro Lami, BCMA
Paulo Larumbe, Finance
Melissa Lask, Human Resources
Upaasna Laungani, Risk Management
Grace Lee, Legal
Peter Lee, Global Markets
Paul Lee, Risk Management
Michael Leonard, BCMA
Giovanni Leone, BCMA
Mario Lewis, ICG CAO
Priscilla Lima, Citi Global Wealth
Yan Liu, EO&T
Wendy Lofgren, Risk Management
Aileen Long, Risk Management
Christopher Long, ICG Technology
Keith Ludwig, Finance
John Lung, Citi Global Wealth
Yi (Erica) Luo, Mexico LF
Rishi Luthria, TTS
Nick Machen, Finance
Slawek Maciura, Global Markets
Stephen Mackenzie, Legal
Iain Maclean, ICG Technology
Fateh Madani, Global Markets
Gennadiy Makovoz, ICG Technology
Guilherme Mancin, Human Resources
Dov Mandel, Finance
Maureen Maroney, BCMA
Arnoldo Leobardo Marquez Romero, Mexico LF
Catherine Martin, ICG Business Development
Heather Masciotti, Global Markets
Andrew Mason, BCMA
Tracy McCaffrey, PBWM Ops & Fraud Prevention
Eric McDowell, ICG Operations
Tom McGuire, Citi Global Wealth
Jatin Merchant, BCMA
Katie Meyers, Financing and Securitization
Yael Michaeli, EO&T
Marcela Mihanovich, Human Resources
Diana Miller, Legal
Sarah Miller, Internal Audit
Scott Millevoi, ESPA
Peter Mills, ICG Operations
Alexis Minasian, PBWM CAO
Erin Miner, Human Resources
Jason Mitchell, ICG Operations
Steve Morse, US Personal Banking
Hiten Motipara, Global Markets
Maureen Munroe, Citi Global Wealth
Johanna Mussche, Citi Global Wealth
Jenny Mustazza, ICG Technology
Shanthi Naathan, Global Markets
Shreejesh Sukumaran Nair, Risk Management
Gaurav Nanda, Global Markets
Mohit Narula, TTS
Ruben Navarrete Enciso, Mexico LF
Jorge Neira, TTS
Nelya Nikonova, Citi Global Wealth
Vinny Nocerino, Financing and Securitization
Luiz Ocko, Internal Audit
Binnur Odabasi, Global Markets
Cilian O’Gogain, Securities Services
Tim Olah, US Personal Banking
Angie Orozco, Internal Audit
Niamh O’Sullivan, ICG Technology
James Palmer, Regional Management
Jianyu Pan, ICG Technology
Ray Panday, Finance
Nishith Parashar, Risk Management
Rishi Patel, TTS
Vighanesh Sudhakar Patil, Risk Management
Joanne Payne, ICG Operations
Siew Pin Peh, ICG Operations
Ken Peng, Citi Global Wealth
Elena Perceleanu, Finance
Jose Perez, PBWM Technology
Andy Pfaff, ICRM
William Phelan, ICG FRM
Shirley Pi, Citi Global Wealth
Richard Pigott, Finance
Surita Pines, Internal Audit
Jenny Ping, Global Markets
Pati Pistelli, Risk Management
Simon Polzmann, Human Resources
Jonathon Potter, ICRM
Joanne Preston, Citi Commercial Bank
Rohit Pushp, ICG Operations
Juan Pablo Quiroz, Citi Global Wealth
Khalid Raad, Citi Global Wealth
Sofia Rahman, Legal
Amit Rai, ICG Technology
Vinod Rajaram, ICG Technology
Priya Rajendran, ICG Technology
Baskar Ramachandran, Global Markets
Vijay Ramjothi, Global Markets
Christian Read, Global Markets
Kate Reilly, Internal Audit
Gorana Renovica, BCMA
Lisa Riordan, Risk Management
Matthew Robinson, ICG Technology
Lisa Robinson, EO&T
Gabe Rodriguez, Human Resources
Gerardo Rodriguez, Citi Commercial Bank
John Rowland, Risk Management
David Roy, Global Markets
Diptaneal Roy, ICG Technology
Koyena Roy Choudhury, Risk Management
William Rupp, EO&T
Ameya Sakhalkar, Citi Commercial Bank
Juan Gerardo Sanchez Hernandez, Mexico LF
Håvard Sandvik, Global Markets
Samantha Santos, Human Resources
Diego Santoyo Lopez, Global Markets
Michel Sawaya, CCO
Akshay Saxena, Global Markets
Jon Sellman, ESPA
Forhana Senatilleke, ICM
Abhishek Seth, PBWM Technology
Shekhar Shah, Financing and Securitization
Rakhee Shah, ICG Technology
Abhishek Kumar Sharma, ICG Technology
Gigi Shen, Global Markets
Beth Shirey, CAO
Sumeet Singal, BCMA
Chetna Singh, Risk Management
Harlin Singh, Citi Global Wealth
Abhishek Singhal, BCMA
Jennifer Smith, ICRM
Timothy Soldani, Legal
Nancy Sommer, Legal
Kelly Sowers, Global Markets
Florencia Spangaro, ESPA
Francis Stannage, Citi Global Wealth
Sam Steer, ICG FRM
Michael Stein, Citi Global Wealth
Dan Stern, TTS
Bobbi Sullivan, EO&T
Ashutosh Sureka, PBWM Technology
Ken Swiss, Global Markets
Yuki Tanoue, Global Markets
Mauricio Tarazona, TTS
Rohan Tawadey, Global Markets
Johanny Tejada, ICG Client Analytics
Jordan Termine, BCMA
Steve Tobkin, Global Markets
TJ Treadwell, Global Markets
Stephen Trent, Global Markets
Grace Tse, Citi Global Wealth
Cho Hao Tseng, Citi Commercial Bank
Jon Tulman, Global Markets
Emre Umut, TTS
Mihir Unadkat, BCMA
Jason Varghese, Human Resources
Cliff Vaz, BCMA
Ary Velasco, Citi Global Wealth
Naveen Velayutham Selvaraj, Risk Management
Peggy Vena, Securities Services
Srini Venkataramani, Regional Management
Anand Venkatesan, Internal Audit
Anuja Verma, Risk Management
Rohit Verma, Financing and Securitization
Kumar Vetriselvan, EO&T
Anuj Vivek, Global Markets
Dale Walsh, Citi Global Wealth
Subhir Wanchoo, Risk Management
Diarmuid Whyte, Regional Management
Andrzej Wilk, Poland LF
Greggory Williams, PBWM Technology
Dean Wilson, TTS
Andres Wolberg-Stok, EO&T
Sue-Wei Wong, Citi Global Wealth
Nikki Wright, Human Resources
Karen Valencia Wright, ESPA
Eugene Yermash, BCMA
Hyo-Yeon Yoon, Legal
Kristen Young, BCMA
Ali Youssef, Risk Management
Saule Zhakayeva, CCO
Lucy Zhang, Global Markets
Shidong Zheng, Risk Management
