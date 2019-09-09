(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. said fixed-income and equities trading revenue will probably fall in the third quarter as the firm’s traders battled volatility that gripped markets for most of August.

Investment-banking revenue is also likely to decline compared with the same period a year earlier as the overall market for that business shrinks, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said at an investor conference Monday. Trade tensions between the U.S. and China, Argentine politics and the U.K.’s planned exit from the European Union propelled market volatility during the quarter.

“I’d say that things have improved since the first half, but as I look at fixed-income and equity trading revenues, we’re likely to be slightly down versus last year given some of the volatility that we’ve seen in the market,” Mason said at the conference, which was hosted by Barclays Plc.

Citigroup’s stock advanced on the day, with most of the gains coming before Mason began speaking, as the sector benefited from rising Treasury yields. The firm’s shares rose 4.7% to $69.07 at 3:11 p.m. in New York, compared with the 3.9% advance of the 24-company KBW Bank Index.

The bank now expects net interest revenue to increase between 3% and 4% this year, compared with an earlier expectation of 4%, as more interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve loom. Mason said the bank still believes it can achieve a 12% return on tangible common equity for the year, but he said there “certainly is some risk” to that target.

“If we don’t hit the 12%, I think we’ll get pretty darn close,” Mason said. “But that does remain the target.”

