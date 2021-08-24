(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is considering whether to offer its biggest clients trading in Bitcoin futures as Wall Street continues its push into cryptocurrencies.

The banking giant is awaiting regulatory approval to begin trading CME Bitcoin futures, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing internal deliberations.

“Our clients are increasingly interested in this space, and we are monitoring these developments,” Citigroup said in an emailed statement. “Given the many questions around regulatory frameworks, supervisory expectations and other factors, we are being very thoughtful about our approach. We are presently considering products such as futures for some of our institutional clients, as these operate under strong regulatory frameworks.”

Coindesk reported earlier Tuesday that Citigroup is awaiting regulatory approval to trade CME Bitcoin futures.

