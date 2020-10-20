(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. won a round in its battle over $900 million it says it accidentally sent to Revlon Inc. creditors, as a federal judge ruled it doesn’t have to produce communications with lenders who returned the funds.

In August the bank sued a dozen Revlon creditors it said hadn’t returned their share of the transferred funds. U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman on Tuesday denied the creditors’ request to force Citigroup to hand over evidence of talks it had with those that have repaid the money, saying that what other parties knew about the transfers was irrelevant.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.