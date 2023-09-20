(Bloomberg) -- Cities are on the frontlines for meeting climate-change targets and need to be supported, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“If cities aren’t given freedom or access to loans so that they can act, that slows down the entire process,” Hidalgo said in an interview with Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua. “We’re decreasing air pollution, we’re planting trees, we’re bringing key action to respond to climate change.”

Hidalgo, who also participated in a Bloomberg Philanthropies.COP28 roundtable in New York, said that the Paris Olympics next summer had served as a catalyst for the city’s ecological transition.

“There’s a common goal so we’re moving forward much more quickly,” Hidalgo said. “There’s the transformation of the Seine-Saint-Denis area, including the [athlete’s] village that will have low emissions. The Seine will be clean and people will be able to swim in it.”

