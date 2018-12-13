(Bloomberg) -- The cities of Paris, Madrid and Brussels won European Union court challenges against EU rules they said were too lax to help bring down diesel pollution from cars.

The EU General Court in Luxembourg partly overturned a European Commission regulation “setting excessively high oxides of nitrogen emission limits for the tests for new light passenger and commercial vehicles,” according to a ruling on Thursday, which can be appealed.

The cities filed their suits in 2016 -- shortly after the commission published the new rules -- accusing the EU regulator of overstepping its powers by imposing measures less demanding than ones set out in the so-called Euro 6 standard.

The limits are for maximum levels of pollutants that can’t be exceeded by manufacturers. Paris, which has put in place a number of measures to cut pollution, also claimed a symbolic 1 euro in compensation for the harm caused to the city. The court said winning the underlying case would be sufficient compensation.

The commission argued the adapted tests were needed to reflect the true level of pollutants during real driving conditions and to thwart any use of rigged software in the wake of the Volkswagen AG diesel scandal.

The Brussels-based commission said it “will analyze the judgment in detail to see how to proceed further.”

