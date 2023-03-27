(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. has appointed Robert Way as head of its investment banking business in the UK.

Way will also join the executive committee of Citigroup’s banking, capital markets and advisory business in the UK and Ireland, according to a memo from the bank.

He succeeds Andrew Truscott, who is standing down to become chief executive officer of John Laing Group, the infrastructure investor owned by KKR & Co. Truscott, a former JPMorgan Chase & Co. banker who joined Citigroup in 2018, will take up his new role in the early summer.

Truscott will hand over his responsibilities to Way over the coming weeks, Citigroup said in the memo, which was sent by James Fleming, head of its BCMA division in the UK and Ireland. Way has spent more than two decades with the bank.

Citigroup ranks third as an adviser on mergers and acquisitions in the UK this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Earlier in March, the bank named Robin Rousseau and Barry Weir to lead its M&A business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

