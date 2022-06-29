(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. analyst Robert Kong who covered Asia banks has left the US lender, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Kong, who was a managing director, had been with Citigroup for more than 20 years, where he covered financial stocks in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea and India among other firms. He also covered China fintech companies, according to the profile.

Yafei Tian has taken over coverage of Singapore financials and Thai banks, while Yong Hong Tan is now overseeing banking stocks in Malaysia and the Philippines.

A representative for Citigroup declined to comment, while Kong didn’t respond to a request for comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.