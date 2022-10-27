(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s big financial summit planned for next week to promote the city’s reopening lost a key attendee as Citigroup Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser was diagnosed with Covid.

“Unfortunately, Jane has been diagnosed with Covid and is unable to travel to Hong Kong,” said James Griffiths, a spokesman for the bank. “She looks forward to visiting in the near future.”

About 200 participants from more than 100 major global firms including banks, securities companies, asset managers, private equity and venture capital firms, hedge funds and insurers, are expected to attend the Nov. 1-3 summit.

Other top executives scheduled to attend include Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon, Blackstone Inc. President Jonathan Gray and Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman.

Hong Kong has eased some of its strictest Covid curbs, including scrapping mandatory hotel quarantine entirely, in the lead-up to a series of events aimed at reviving the city’s global reputation.

