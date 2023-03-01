(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s clients are shifting supply chains away from China in a trend that is likely to last for years, according to David Livingstone, the lender’s chief executive officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The Wall Street giant remains positive on China but a recalibration of global supply chains that’s been underway since the Covid pandemic has accelerated following the war in Ukraine, Livingstone said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

“That will be a multi-year, decadal type trend and we’re seeing places, like Mexico, like Vietnam and others benefiting very significantly, and that’s something which we can assist with wherever our clients go,” he said, predicting that chips will also move away from China.

The expanding trade conflict between the US and China is spurring a rethink of the electronics industry’s decades-old supply structures. The world’s reliance on the Asian nation became starkly clear during the Covid Zero years, when Beijing’s restrictions choked off the supply of everything from phones to cars.

Livingstone also shared details on Citi’s decision, along with firms such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., to restrict the use of the ChatGPT chatbot.

“We’re worried about the stability,” he said. “I think it’s far too early to be relying on something like that in a critical systems architecture.”

“I don’t think we can predict it’s definitely the future,” he added, though AI’s predictive tools might have some uses within banking. “If you wanted to use that for coding, is that going to actually result in better coding than you’ve got with your current people and current systems?”

