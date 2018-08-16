Aug 16, 2018
Citigroup Fined $10.5 Million in Settlements With SEC
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. agreed to pay $10.5 million to settle a U.S. regulator’s allegations that traders mismarked illiquid positions and that a Mexican subsidiary made fraudulently induced loans.
Citigroup settled the allegations from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission without admitting or denying wrongdoing, according to a Thursday statement.
