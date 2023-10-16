(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. has hired Credit Suisse investment banker Scott Bardo as it seeks to beef up its ranks of health-care dealmakers.

Bardo is set to join Citigroup as a managing director and head of medical technology, life sciences tools and diagnostics for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. He will start work at the bank in London in early January.

The banker joins from Credit Suisse, where he was most recently co-head of EMEA health-care investment banking. Earlier in his career, he worked as a research analyst leading coverage of European medical technology and health care.

Health care has been one of the most prominent industries for dealmaking in recent years, though soaring valuations and a worsening economy have led to a slowdown in activity.

Citigroup combined its global health-care investment banking business with its consumer and retail team in 2021, creating a “super group” to help win more mandates in those sectors. The bank hired Cyril Besseddik from JPMorgan Chase & Co. to lead coverage of EMEA health-care companies for its investment bank earlier this year.

A representative for Citigroup confirmed the contents of the memo.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.