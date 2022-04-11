(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. hired two managing directors for its North America equity capital markets business from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Barclays Plc, according to a memo obtained by Bloomberg.

Geoff Feldkamp, based in New York, joins from Barclays and will lead the bank’s real estate and financial ECM business alongside Alex Ivanov, the memo shows.

Gregor Feige, most recently co-head of Asia ex-Japan ECM at JPMorgan, will co-lead the technology and communications ECM operations with Josh Li. He will be based in San Francisco.

Feldkamp and Feige will start in June and report to Paul Abrahimzadeh and Russell Chong, co-heads of North America ECM.

A representative for Citigroup confirmed the contents of the memo.

Citigroup collected $2.43 billion in equity underwriting fees last year, a 53% increase from a year earlier, as the frenzy in special purpose acquisition companies fueled business for the Wall Street giant.

The bank has increased its ECM headcount in North America by about 40% since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Chong had said in an earlier interview.

Feldkamp worked at Barclays for more than 20 years in ECM. Feige relocated to Hong Kong with JPMorgan in 2019. He has covered technology, media and telecommunications ECM at the U.S. bank, as well as for Barclays.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.