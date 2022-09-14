(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. has hired veteran JPMorgan Chase & Co. dealmaker Barry Weir as it seeks to beef up its senior ranks in London.

Weir, who’s known for his work on natural resources deals, will join Citigroup as a managing director on the UK investment banking team in late September, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.

He has more than 22 years of investment banking experience at JPMorgan, working with variety of British large-cap companies, the memo shows. Weir has advised clients in sectors including industrials, energy, metals and mining and real estate. He was also head of UK mergers and acquisitions at JPMorgan for a number of years.

A spokesperson for Citigroup confirmed the contents of the memo, while Weir couldn’t be reached. A representative for JPMorgan confirmed Weir has left the bank, declining to comment further.

