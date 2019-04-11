(Bloomberg) -- Jamie Forese, one of the most senior executives at Citigroup Inc. who has helped oversee the U.S. lender’s investment bank for decades, is retiring as part of a broader reshuffle at the firm.

Forese, who heads New York-based Citigroup’s sprawling Institutional Clients Group division, will be replaced by his deputy, Paco Ybarra, while trading executives Carey Lathrop and Andrew Morton will become co-heads of markets and securities services according to an internal memorandum obtained by Bloomberg. A spokeswoman for the bank in London confirmed the memo’s contents.

The departure of Forese, who is also president at Citigroup, is the latest change at the highest ranks of Citigroup as it emerges from the period of turmoil that followed the 2008 financial crisis, when the lender needed a $45 billion bailout to survive. His exit also comes as investment banks brace for what may be a punishing year of sluggish activity with bouts of severe volatility.

Francisco Aristeguieta, who helps lead Citigroup’s Asia Pacific unit, is also leaving. He will be replaced by Tim Monger on an interim basis.

The ICG unit that Forese oversees houses Citigroup’s markets unit, its investment bank, private bank and one of the world’s biggest transaction-services businesses. The division generated about half of the lender’s approximate $73 billion of revenue in 2018.

Forese joined Wall Street brokerage Salomon Brothers in 1985 and was named a managing director in 1992, prior to its acquisition by Citigroup, according to a biography on the lender’s website. He took over the bank’s equities group in 2003 before becoming chief of all trading in 2007. He graduated from Princeton University with a bachelor’s degree.

