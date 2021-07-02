(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. will increase base salaries for program vice presidents, analysts and associates in its banking, capital markets and advisory unit, according to a memo to staff seen by Bloomberg News.

The raises will range from $15,000 to $25,000, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The increases will apply to most locations, take effect from July 1 and be reflected in August payment dates, according to the memo.

Citigroup follows Barclays Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co., which have both lifted base salaries of their first-year analysts to $100,000 in a bid to stem defections of junior bankers facing burnout from working long hours at home since the onset of the pandemic.

Business Insider reported the pay increases earlier.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.