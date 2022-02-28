(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. changed course on holding Wednesday’s investor day meeting in person after two members of its senior-management team tested positive for Covid-19.

“While we hoped to host our Investor Day in person, health and safety must be our top priority,” Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said in an emailed statement. “We believe a virtual format is the right decision given our circumstances, and we remain excited about and committed to presenting our strategy, progress over the last year and our path forward to our investors this week.”

The bank didn’t say which managers had contracted Covid-19.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.