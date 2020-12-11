(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. named 153 people to the role of managing director in its institutional-clients group.

The firm’s traders took home most of the promotions, with 58 people in the markets and securities services division snagging the title, according to a memo to employees Friday.

Citigroup’s trading revenue has surged this year as the pandemic and ensuing economic volatility roiled markets around the world. Total revenue from markets and securities services climbed 34% in the first nine months of the year, to $18.6 billion, led by the firm’s fixed-income traders.

“Each of these individuals makes a remarkable, differentiated contribution to Citi,” Paco Ybarra, head of the institutional-clients group, said in the memo. “I look forward to their continued leadership and contributions in the years ahead.”

Here’s the full list of new managing directors:

Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory

Treasury and Trade Solutions

Private Bank

Markets and Securities Services

Operations and Technology

Commercial Bank

Other ICG

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.