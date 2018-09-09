(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. has developed a new mechanism for investing in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, according to a person with knowledge of the plans.

The bank plans to act as an agent issuing so-called digital asset receipts, or DARs, to enable trading by proxy without direct ownership of the underlying coins, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. By falling within existing regulatory regimes, the structure could give investors a relatively safe method of trading in crypto.

A representative for the New York-based bank declined to comment on the plans, which were reported earlier Sunday by Business Insider.

The DARs would function similarly to American depositary receipts, or ADRs, which are sometimes used to trade baskets of non-U.S. stocks, according to the person. The cryptocurrencies would be held by a separate custodian.

Cryptocurrencies skyrocketed in 2017 but have slumped hard this year. Bitcoin traded at about $6,265 at 7:45 p.m. New York time Sunday, down more than 65 percent from the December peak.

An exchange-traded note that was listed in Sweden last month offered investors another tracking tool for indirect Bitcoin trading. U.S. regulators have been shooting down proposals for crypto-themed exchange-traded funds.

