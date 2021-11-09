(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. raised a record $40 billion for Asia-Pacific clients to finance sustainability projects this year, a sixfold increase from 2020 as the U.S. lender strives to meet its global targets and help firms lower emissions.

Issuers in the region are taking advantage of cheaper financing by issuing green bonds, tapping increased demand for these products as environmental, social and governance investing becomes more mainstream, the bank said in a statement Tuesday.

“We view sustainable financing both as a mandate and as an opportunity to partner with our clients across geographies -- to help them decarbonize their operations and achieve their enterprise sustainability goals,” said Peter Babej, chief executive officer for Asia-Pacific.

New York-based Citigroup announced in April a $500 billion environmental finance goal, as part of a wider $1 trillion sustainable finance target by 2030.

The U.S. bank is expanding efforts in sustainable financing, from helping investors reposition their portfolios toward greener industries to corporates realigning their business models through acquisitions and divestitures. It also created the ESG World Indices, offering a benchmark for investor clients to help them transition portfolios toward ESG.

Citigroup’s deals included Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s $5 billion offering in February, which featured a 20-year sustainability tranche. The bank also arranged a $2.5 billion bond for SK Hynix Inc. in January with a 10-year green tranche. In Indonesia, it led a $3 billion sukuk offering for the government which included a 30-year green bond — the longest-ever green Islamic offering, according to the release.

The bank has committed to reducing the environmental footprint of its 7,000 facilities in close to 100 markets, including installing 360 solar panels at its office in Hong Kong.

