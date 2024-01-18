(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s head of Asia-Pacific economic analysis at its wealth unit and former chief China economist Liu Li-gang is leaving as the US bank embarked on a fresh round of global job cuts amid a sweeping reorganization, according to people familiar with the matter.

Rob Hoffman, head of investment counselors for South Asia at the wealth unit, is also among those exiting, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing an internal matter. Matthew Read, who was appointed last year as Singapore retail banking head, is departing too, they said.

Cuts are being carried out across the board, including investment banking and wealth management, but it’s unclear how many people are impacted as they are still ongoing. The bank is planning to lay off around 20 equity researchers in the region, while in the US, three senior executives in its equity trading operations, including Tim Gately, head of US equities sales, are leaving, Reuters reported.

A Citigroup spokesman and Hoffman declined to comment. Liu couldn’t immediately be reached, while Read didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The Wall Street bank this month said it will eliminate 20,000 roles in a move that will save it as much as $2.5 billion as part of Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser’s quest to boost the lender’s returns. Citigroup initiated a broad restructuring in September, and part of that initiative involves slimming down the number of management layers to eight from 13.

Liu’s departure would come as many foreign banks have been cutting staff in Hong Kong and mainland China as the world’s second-largest economy sputters and dealmaking has slowed.

Citigroup has closed its consumer banking network in China as part of a global restructuring and is selling its retail wealth management portfolio.

Liu had been with Citigroup since 2016, serving as its chief China economist through early 2022, before moving to its global wealth management arm.

