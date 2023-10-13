(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser plans to get rid of five layers of management as part of her sweeping reorganization of the bank.

The company intends to cut back to eight layers from 13 as part of the restructuring, according to a presentation posted on the firm’s website Friday as the bank announced third-quarter results. Already, the adjustments made by Fraser have allowed the company to eliminate roughly 60 management committees.

The changes amount to the Wall Street giant’s biggest restructuring in two decades, according to the presentation. With the moves, New York-based Citigroup is abandoning its longtime two core operating units and instead focusing on five key businesses: trading, banking, services, wealth management and US consumer offerings.

“We announced consequential changes that align our organizational structure with our strategy and changes how we run the bank,” Fraser said in a statement Friday. “When completed, we will have a simpler firm that can operate faster, better serve our clients and unlock value for our shareholders.”

Read More: Citi Trading Desk’s Windfall Drives Higher-Than-Expected Profit

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.