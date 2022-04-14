(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s head of Hong Kong investment banking, Aaron Chandrasakaran, is leaving to join Jefferies Financial Group Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Chandrasakaran, a managing director with the U.S. firm for more than 12 years, will exit together with Philip Li, a director, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

A representative for Citigroup confirmed the departures and said the bank has a strong pipeline of client work. Alex Schrantz, Hong Kong banking, capital markets and advisory head, will continue to oversee corporate and investment banking in the Asian financial hub, the representative said. A spokesperson for Jefferies declined to comment.

At Jefferies, which has been expanding in Asia in recent years, Chandrasakaran will join former Citigroup veteran Christopher Laskowski, who was hired there last year as head of Asia investment banking.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.