(Bloomberg) -- Tobias Levkovich, chief U.S. equity strategist at Citigroup Inc., died from injuries he suffered on Sept. 1 when he was struck by a car while crossing a road in Woodmere, Long Island. He was 60.

Levkovich, a resident of Woodmere, died at a Long Island hospital, the Nassau County Police Department said Friday in a statement. He was struck while crossing Peninsula Boulevard shortly after 6 a.m. on Sept. 1. He was initially in stable condition, police said.

Nassau County police said the driver of the car remained at the scene after the crash, which is under investigation. The driver’s identity hasn’t been released.

Levkovich, a managing director at Citigroup, had been chief U.S. equity strategist since 2001, according to a biography on the CFA Society of New York website. He was a high-profile figure at the New York-based bank whose market forecasts and commentary on equities received widespread coverage in the press.

He held a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Concordia University in Montreal and attended Boston University’s Graduate School of Management, the CFA Society’s website shows.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.