(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. has agreed to an order from the Federal Reserve to fix several longstanding problems with its risk controls, according to a statement released Wednesday.

The Fed’s cease-and-desist order -- issued alongside a related sanction from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency -- directs the lender to “correct practices previously identified by the Board in the areas of compliance risk management, data quality management, and internal controls.”

Citigroup was given a series of deadlines to analyze and report back to the Fed on how it’s fixing issues identified by the regulator. Within 120 days, the bank’s board of directors must submit a report detailing how it will hold senior management accountable and how executive compensation will be “consistent with risk management objectives,” the Fed said.

