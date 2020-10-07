Oct 7, 2020
Citigroup sanctioned by Fed for failures in bank's risk controls
Bloomberg News,
Citigroup Inc. has agreed to an order from the Federal Reserve to fix several longstanding problems with its risk controls, according to a statement released Wednesday.
The Fed’s cease-and-desist order -- issued alongside a related sanction from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency -- directs the lender to “correct practices previously identified by the Board in the areas of compliance risk management, data quality management, and internal controls.”
Citigroup was given a series of deadlines to analyze and report back to the Fed on how it’s fixing issues identified by the regulator. Within 120 days, the bank’s board of directors must submit a report detailing how it will hold senior management accountable and how executive compensation will be “consistent with risk management objectives,” the Fed said.