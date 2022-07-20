(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. said Stephen Trauber, who last year was promoted to co-lead the firm’s new natural-resources and clean-energy transition group inside its investment bank, is planning to retire.

Trauber, 60, will be succeeded by Michael Jamieson, who has previously been leading the investment-banking group focused on energy companies, according to an internal memo to staff. Trauber will assist Jamieson and his former co-head Sandip Sen with the transition.

“He leaves a strong team and a focused strategy that will foster growth for Citi for many years to come,” Tyler Dickson and Manuel Falcó, co-heads of Citigroup’s banking, capital markets and advisory division, said in the memo to staff.

Trauber’s group is part of a broader push at New York-based Citigroup to reduce carbon emissions. Jane Fraser, who took over as chief executive officer last year, vowed on her first day that the bank would achieve net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions in its financing activities by 2050. Banks have long acknowledged that the hardest part of achieving such goals is ensuring the businesses they finance are also becoming carbon-neutral.

Trauber made headlines last year after Exxon Mobil Corp. rejected a pitch from him to commit to a target for net-zero emissions even after shareholders staged a revolt over the company’s climate policy. Trauber said he had met with the oil giant’s executive committee when the firm lost three board seats from an activist investor’s proxy campaign.

Read more: Exxon Rejected Citi Banker’s Net Zero Pitch After Proxy Loss

Trauber came to Citigroup in 2010, when he led a group of then-UBS Group AG energy bankers to the New York-based firm. He has helped assemble hundreds of oil and natural-gas deals over the years, including Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s purchase of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for $37 billion in 2019.

Trauber joined UBS after earlier stints at Morgan Stanley and a predecessor firm of Credit Suisse Group AG. He double-majored in economics and management at Rice University, where he played basketball alongside Bobby Tudor, co-founder of the investment banking firm Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. He and his wife sponsor a youth travel basketball team, helping cultivate college players in Texas.

