(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. joined European rivals including UBS Group AG in touting its flexible work policies as a tool that will give it a competitive edge over rivals in recruiting and retaining top staff.

The lender’s employees will have the option to choose to work from home at least partially, investment banking co-head Manolo Falco said at a virtual press briefing on Wednesday. That will set the bank apart from some U.S. rivals that have demonstrated a more hardline approach to remote work, he said, naming J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

There’s mounting evidence that global investment banks are broadly falling into two camps on their approach to more flexible working. While many U.S. firms are requiring their staff to come back to the office, a growing number of European lenders including UBS and Deutsche Bank -- and now Citigroup -- are saying that increased flexibility on a more permanent basis can improve staff morale and perhaps give them a hiring advantage.

Goldman Sachs is requiring almost all U.S. employees to report to their desks and JPMorgan Chase & Co. is asking most of its U.S. workers to start regular office schedules July 6. And Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman recently fired off a warning shot: “If you can go to a restaurant in New York City, you can come into the office and we want you in the office.”

Being in the office is important for competitiveness, collaboration and mentoring young staffers, Citigroup Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said in March, shortly after assuming her role. Still, the majority of the lender’s roles will be designated as hybrid roles, where workers are in the office at least three days a week and working from home up to two days, she said.

