(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. has held discussions with private credit firms about providing fresh capital to Peloton Interactive Inc. to potentially refinance the company’s debt, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Proposals under discussion include a loan of at least $750 million, which could pay off a portion or all of the fitness technology company’s convertible notes, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

Any new capital could also go toward refinancing the company’s existing term loan, one of the the people said. The talks between the bank and private credit lenders are informal and a deal may not materialize, they added.

A spokesperson for Peloton said the bank was not representing the company, while a representative for Citigroup declined to comment.

Borrowers of all kinds are tapping private credit and leveraged finance markets for cash amid a surge in demand for risky debt. Wall Street banks and direct lenders are competing to win deals, pushing spreads on some recent private loans to record lows.

Peloton has struggled to recover from a post-pandemic slump, and its shares have tumbled amid expectations of further sales declines.

The company has a $1 billion convertible bond that it sold in early 2021 amid a surge in sales of zero-coupon deals. While those securities provided cheap capital at the time, they also could make a refinancing more urgent.

If more than $200 million of the securities remain outstanding by November 2025, Peloton’s existing loan would become immediately due, according to a filing. Based on where the company’s stock is currently trading, at less than $5 a share, a conversion to equity is unlikely unless that price reaches around $239.

Peloton issued its $750 million term loan in May 2022 amid a selloff in risky debt. The loan pays a relatively high interest rate of 6.5 percentage points over the US benchmark. It also includes a rare feature that requires the company to pay a penalty for refinancing the loan in the first two years, which falls away soon.

--With assistance from Amy Or and Mark Gurman.

