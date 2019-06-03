(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. financial regulator said it received information that an employee at Citigroup Inc. with access to “price-sensitive information” communicated with a wealthy trader on the periphery of a London insider-trading trial.

The Financial Conduct Authority said that the Citigroup employee, which it called a “source,” spoke with an intermediary of Alshair Fiyaz. The FCA said the contacts were backed up by “limited telephone contact” in 2015 and 2017.

The disclosure was part of a London insider-trading trial involving another trader, Walid Choucair, and a former UBS Group AG compliance officer Fabiana Abdel-Malek. Choucair argues as part of his defense that he received tips from Fiyaz and other traders rather than Abdel-Malek.

Both Choucair and Abdel-Malek deny five counts of insider trading. Fiyaz hasn’t been accused of wrongdoing as part of the trial.

The FCA said it couldn’t give any additional details on the intermediary or the source because the information could identify their initial informant.

