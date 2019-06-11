(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. was suspended from the primary group of dealers that participate at certain Japanese government bond auctions after it was found to have manipulated futures prices.

The Ministry of Finance ordered Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc.’s exclusion from participating in “non-price competitive auctions” and certain other government bond sales for a month from June 13, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The suspension comes days after the Financial Services Agency fined the firm 133 million yen ($1.2 million) and ordered it to improve internal controls for failing to detect instances of manipulation of the Japanese government bond market. Citigroup was found to have placed orders last October for JGB futures contracts at the Osaka Exchange without intending to execute them, a practice known as spoofing.

“The company had deficiency in trade surveillance related to market transactions of derivatives,” the finance ministry said Tuesday.

A Tokyo-based Citigroup spokeswoman wasn’t immediately able to comment. The firm said last week that it will take “swift actions” to meet the regulator’s business improvement order.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s securities venture with Morgan Stanley was suspended from the primary bond dealers group for a month last year for a similar breach.

