(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. named Betty Mah, a 42-year veteran of the firm, to oversee the bank’s relationships with its biggest institutional clients.

Mah currently manages Citigroup’s relationship with a number of the firm’s largest asset-management clients and financial institutions. With her new role, she will partner with the bank’s sales and product teams to ensure Citigroup stays connected with customers, including those known as the firm’s “global platinum and priority relationship managed clients,” according to a memo to staff Friday.

“In this expanded role, Betty will ensure alignment and consistency of approach in the coverage of our largest global clients across all regions,” Conor Davis, who oversees investor sales and relationship management, said in the memo. Mah will report to Davis in her new role.

Mah joined Salomon Brothers, one of Citigroup’s predecessor firms, in 1979 after graduating from Harvard Business School with a master’s in business administration. She specialized in credit sales for about 25 years.

