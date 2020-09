(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is embarking on hiring 6,000 young workers in Asia over the next three years in an effort to help cushion the region from a blowout in youth unemployment.

It’s also offering 60,000 job training opportunities for youth over the next three years across its retail and institutional businesses in the region, the New York-based bank said in a statement on Friday. Citi pledged to invest $35 million in philanthropic contributions and grants to improve the employability of youth from low-income and underserved communities in Asia by 2023.

Asia Pacific is home to more than half of the world’s youth population, estimated at 700 million people. They now account for almost half of the region’s unemployed, even though they make up just 20% of the working-age population, according to the International Labor Organization.

Projections through the end of 2020 in 13 countries show sizable jumps, with youth unemployment rates doubling from 2019 rate in some cases, the bank said.

“Communities in Asia Pacific are facing a youth unemployment crisis, especially among low-income and underserved groups, due to the impact of Covid-19,” said Peter Babej, Citi’s Asia Pacific chief executive officer. “Young people are key to Asia Pacific’s Covid-19 recovery and this investment will help them advance their economic opportunities and support inclusive growth in the region.”

The jobs will be offered across different businesses in the region including banking, capital markets and advisory, markets and securities services and consumer banking, a Hong Kong-based spokesman said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.