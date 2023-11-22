(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. told traders to speak up if they observe misconduct following a wave of media coverage of a female managing director suing the bank over alleged sexual assault and harassment by superiors.

“I would like to emphasize the importance of acting decisively if we see inappropriate behavior,” Andy Morton, Citigroup’s global head of markets, said in a memo to staff seen by Bloomberg. “Part of everyone’s role in creating a culture of the highest standards involves stepping in at the moment we see something wrong.”

In her lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan on Monday, Ardith Lindsey, an executive in Citigroup’s equities division, claimed that the bank knowingly tolerated an environment on the trading floor in which women were ranked based on their appearance, pressured to go to strip clubs and excluded from opportunities. Much of her complaint focused on Mani Singh, a former managing director at the bank who she said used his power to coerce her into a relationship.

Read more: Citi Managing Director Accuses Ex-Bosses of Assault, Harassment

Singh didn’t immediately respond to emails and phone calls seeking comment on a Bloomberg story about the lawsuit. He also didn’t respond to a request passed through a lawyer representing him in an unrelated matter.

Morton said Citigroup would respond to Lindsey’s allegations through “the legal process,” echoing a statement from Citigroup earlier this week that said the bank would defend itself against the suit.

A spokeswoman for Citigroup confirmed the contents of Morton’s memo. Morton has been the sole head of Citigroup’s trading division since last year.

“Setting aside what we think are the merits of any individual claim, however, our values and expectations are clear — no one should ever be discriminated against or harassed in the workplace,” the bank said in its earlier statement. “Our colleagues should feel confident they can raise concerns about themselves or others without fear of retribution, and decisive action must be taken when unacceptable behavior takes place.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.