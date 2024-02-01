(Bloomberg) -- The problems that led to the collapse of several US regional lenders last year are largely in the past, with the issues disclosed this week at New York Community Bancorp something of an anomaly, according to Citizens Financial Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Bruce Van Saun.

“For the most part, everything’s in the rear-view mirror now,” Van Saun said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Last year’s surge in interest rates and shift in deposits that contributed to the failure of firms including Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank have largely been dealt with, he said. “So things are starting to feel a lot more normal. So yesterday’s announcement on NYCB was a bit of a surprise. I think that’s an outlier.”

On Wednesday, the shares of New York Community Bancorp, one of the winners as peers struggled last year, fell by a record amount after it reported a surprise loss tied to deteriorating credit quality and a cut to its dividend. Investors are worried that its fourth-quarter results are the harbinger of the industry’s next source of pain: commercial real estate.

“In that particular instance, it was more than just commercial real estate,” Van Saun said. The purchase of Signature Bank’s deposits moved New York Community Bancorp into a regulatory category that requires additional capital levels, which was responsible for the dividend cut and a boost to its loan-loss provisions, the firm said. “I think that regulators are having that bank deal with those issues, and that’s going to depress the net interest income and profitability outlook as they cut the dividend as a result.”

Shares of regional banks dropped again Thursday, with the KBW Regional Banking Index slipping 4% at 10:35 a.m. in New York. The decline was led by New York Community Bancorp, which slumped 13%, followed by Valley National Bancorp, BankUnited Inc., Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and Webster Financial Corp., which were all down more than 6%.

New York Community Bancorp’s rating was cut by analysts at firms including Compass Point Research & Trading LLC, which downgraded the bank to neutral from buy; Jefferies, which reduced its rating to hold from buy; and RBC Capital Markets, which cut the lender to sector perform from outperform.

The Hicksville, New York-based lender also may have its credit rating cut to junk by Moody’s Investors Service as the firm stockpiles money to cover troubled loans and spends more to fund operations. Moody’s placed all of its assessments, including the bank’s long-term issuer rating of Baa3 — the lowest investment-grade level — on review for downgrade.

The lender has grown rapidly in the past 18 months through a pair of acquisitions, lifting its total assets above the $100 billion threshold that brings more regulatory scrutiny. The bank’s 9.1% key capital ratio is below peers such as KeyCorp and Regions Financial Corp. that are in that category.

Bank of America Corp. analysts led by Ebrahim Poonawala “anticipated a certain degree of reserve build tied to the impact of higher interest rates on its commercial real estate borrowers,” they said in a note to clients, but were surprised by the urgency with which banking regulators “are requiring NYCB to boost liquidity/capital/credit reserves, to better align the bank’s metrics with larger regional peers.”

At Citizens, the commercial real estate loan book “looks pretty good,” Van Saun said Thursday, with the biggest concern around office properties “given the slower return-to-office trends” and higher interest rates.

“That’s been relatively predictable and manageable for us,” he said. “All of our people are working with those borrowers to come up with solutions that work for them and work for us. So we are charging off a certain amount of loans every quarter as we work through that, but I think we have it boxed and don’t expect any material surprises.”

