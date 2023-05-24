(Bloomberg) -- Lending pullbacks by regional banks — moves intended to preserve capital — could also help with the Federal Reserve’s work to cool inflation, Citizens Financial Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Bruce Van Saun said.

“Going forward, we are starting to be more judicious in terms of the extension of credit,” Van Saun said Wednesday in an interview with Bloomberg Television, and that banks across the sector will be doing the same thing. “To some extent, we are helping the Fed do their job in lowering inflation.”

Citizens Financial anticipates lower loan growth this year as it becomes more selective in its lending, Van Saun said. The bank also will report lower net interest income as it builds up liquidity after the collapse of four regional banks earlier this year and amid uncertainty around the US debt ceiling, he said.

Large regional banks including Citizens reported first-quarter results that indicated they were financially sound even as the failure of SVB Financial Group’s Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank roiled markets. But the failure of First Republic Bank earlier this month sparked new questions about the industry’s trajectory.

“The banks that failed had idiosyncratic business models,” Van Saun said Wednesday. “The traditional regional banks like ourselves have actually weathered this crisis quite well.”

Citizens shares were down 2.8% to $27.08 at 11:20 a.m. in New York. The stock is down 31% this year, more than the 7.2% decline in the S&P 500 Financials Index.

--With assistance from Alix Steel and Guy Johnson.

