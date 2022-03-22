(Bloomberg) -- Citizens Financial Group Inc. got approval from the Federal Reserve to acquire Investors Bancorp Inc., a combination that will make it the 17th-biggest U.S. lender.

The approval of the merger, which the Fed announced on Tuesday, would give Citizens a combined $214.9 billion in assets. The Fed said that after the tie-up, the bank would control deposits of about $173.4 billion, less than 1% of those held by insured institutions in the U.S.

Citizens, based in Providence, Rhode Island, agreed last year to buy Investors in a $3.5 billion deal as it seeks a bigger presence in New York City and Philadelphia.

Mergers between financial institutions have become a politically fraught topic in Washington. While Fed rules already prevent Wall Street giants from combinations, Democratic lawmakers argue that more scrutiny is also needed for regional banks.

