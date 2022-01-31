(Bloomberg) -- Citrix Systems Inc.’s $13 billion buyout by a private equity consortium caps one of the busiest-ever months for dealmaking in the technology industry.

Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners said Monday they’ve agreed to buy Citrix, developer of remote access tools used by legions of white collar workers logging in from home. The takeover -- first reported by Bloomberg -- means the tally for tech deals this January has more than doubled from a year earlier to hit $156 billion.

That’s the biggest month for the industry since January 2000 and the second-highest tally on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The Citrix deal means the three largest acquisitions announced globally since the start of the year are all in the tech sector.

First up was Microsoft Corp.’s $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard Inc., the maker of legendary video games including “World of Warcraft.” Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. also reached an $11 billion deal for Zynga Inc., the company behind mobile games like “FarmVille” and “Words With Friends.”

