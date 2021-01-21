(Bloomberg) -- Citron Research suspended a scheduled live stream aimed at explaining its position on GameStop Corp. due to “too many people hacking Citron twitter,” the short seller said in a tweet Thursday.

Citron’s managing partner Andrew Left was alerted by Twitter informing him that someone was trying to change his password, Left said in a phone interview.

Twitter said it locked Citron’s account as a precaution and worked with the account owner to get it reinstated. The company wouldn’t specify what caused them to lock it in the first place.

Following the attempted livestream Thursday, Left eventually posted a YouTube video where he explained his five reasons why GameStop is going to $20, maintaining the call on the company first made Jan. 19. GameStop shares surged as much as 14.4% to $44.75 on Thursday.

“I’ve never seen such an exchange of ideas of people so angry about someone joining the other side of a trade,” Left said in the video. GameStop did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Read More: Reddit Becomes Must-Read for Wall Street Stock-Investing Crowd

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.