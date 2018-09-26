Citron's Andrew Left Considering Cannabis Fund for Long and Short Calls

(Bloomberg) -- Citron Research’s Andrew Left is considering establishing a cannabis-related fund to play both long and short positions in the emerging sector, BNN Bloomberg reported.

Left, who remains short on pot stocks Tilray and Cronos, sees the fund valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars, he told BNN Bloomberg

Fund would invest in Canadian listed marijuana companies before expanding to U.S. firms if they are able to list on U.S. exchanges over a 24-month period

“It’s not the ninth inning; it’s the third inning because we’re only trading with Canadian companies. There’s so many private companies in the U.S. that can’t go public in the U.S. Whether it’s going to be in two years depending on who our attorney general will be or in four years, it’s going to happen,” Left said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Courtney Dentch in New York at cdentch1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Chris Nagi at chrisnagi@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.